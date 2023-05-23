Arizona Cardinals: Hopkins acknowledges Clayton Tune as trade rumors again swirl
By Sion Fawkes
With Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins working out by himself, the team gathers in the desert to continue its offseason program.
Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins mentioned a few of his favorite quarterbacks along with his criteria for his preferred NFL franchise on the I Am Athlete podcast, exciting a few fan bases around the NFL. Those quarterbacks included Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Both signal-callers lead a pair of teams Hopkins previously indicated he wouldn’t mind playing for.
He also mentioned Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts. That’s an epic group for sure, but in between naming quarterbacks, he also gave quarterback Clayton Tune some recognition. It was a small blurb regarding the Cardinals latest signal-caller, but it’s clear Hopkins has already become a fan of the 139th overall pick.
Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback gets more recognition
It seems like a lot of fans, myself included, and now players are hopping onto the Clayton Tune bandwagon. While fifth-round draft picks rarely make for legitimate NFL starters unless they are thrust into action, many around the league have had nothing but good things to say about the confident passer from the University of Houston.
It’s clear that Tune is in a good place in an organization that is unsure of when its incumbent signal-caller, Kyler Murray, will return. But if Hopkins remains in Arizona, and at this point there is no reason to believe the soon-to-be 11-year veteran is going anywhere-again, it’s nothing more than the rumor mill heating back up-it also indicates that he would have no problem catching passes from Tune should the rookie find himself atop the depth chart.
Now that on-field workouts are underway, we’ll get a closer look at Tune, and if he has a legitimate chance to beat out the likes of Colt McCoy, Jeff Driskel, and David Blough to be the Arizona Cardinals Number One QB if Kyler Murray isn’t cleared to play when Week 1 arrives in September. Needless to say, it’s going to be one interesting stretch from now until then.