Top 5 Arizona Cardinals who can become impact players in 2023
The common consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals have a roster devoid of talent, but upon closer inspection, they actually have a few potential impact players.
By Sion Fawkes
Besides Budda Baker, many in the NFL universe are asking, “who else is there?” In short, the Arizona Cardinals have a solid number of players who can become playmakers in 2023 and perhaps even beyond.
Below, you will meet five ultra-familiar faces with impact player potential, and they should all at least prove that the Cardinals roster is far better than what we’re being led to believe. Who can join the upper-echelon of the league this season? You may already know their names, but in case you don’t, keep reading for a rundown.
5 Arizona Cardinals with impact player potential
1 - Jalen Thompson
Jalen Thompson will be 25 this year, and he’s been on the verge of making an impact across his first four seasons in the desert. In 54 career games and 42 starts, Thompson has 307 tackles, 19 pass deflections, five interceptions, and 67 return yards. He’s also recorded triple-digit tackles over his past two seasons, along with at least seven pass breakups.
Thompson is one of a few young players who can make up a strong core on the defensive side of the ball, along with Budda Baker, Isaiah Simmons, and Zaven Collins, among other potential names. Look for him to enjoy yet another strong season in the desert, even if the Arizona Cardinals falter.
2 - Marquise Brown
One of the NFL’s most painfully underrated receivers, Marquise Brown made a major impact last season when he hauled in 67 catches for 709 yards and three scores in just 12 games, equating to 95 receptions, 1,004 yards, and five touchdowns across 17 contests. Now that DeAndre Hopkins is gone, Brown can emerge into a legitimate WR1 with his former college teammate eventually returning to pass him the ball.
Brown won’t be a major threat in the red zone thanks to his lack of size. But he will be a deep threat that will open up opportunities for big plays to develop often.