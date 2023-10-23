Arizona Cardinals should inquire about star edge-rusher Danielle Hunter
The defensive unit of the Arizona Cardinals is in desperate need of an individual who can wreak havoc on the opposition's quarterbacks.
By Jim Koch
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis deserves a pat on the back. After all, the 30-year-old wasn't handed a star-studded group to work with in the desert. Nevertheless, Rallis has done a respectable job with a unit that badly needs an infusion of talent.
One area of the Cards defense that could certainly use some help is the pass rush. While players like Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, and Zaven Collins have been solid contributors, it would not be wrong to suggest that the team can do better. In fact, a superstar edge-rusher could be just a phone call away for Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Word has it that the Minnesota Vikings are once again fielding trade requests for outside linebacker Danielle Hunter. That could seem somewhat surprising, especially when you consider the fact that Hunter has racked up eight sacks in six weeks. That's exactly the type of production that the Cardinals pass rush so desperately needs.
Arizona Cardinals could be buyers as well as sellers at this year's trade deadline
Most experts would expect the Redbirds to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. That's certainly the norm for a squad with no playoff aspirations in 2023. Who's to say, however, that Ossenfort can't go out and acquire a veteran who could be a significant part of the Cards foundation for the next several years?
Hunter came to the Vikings back in 2015, as a third-round draft choice out of Louisiana State University. In 108 career appearances (79 starts), the 6 foot 5, 263 pounder has registered an impressive 79 sacks. Hunter has also been credited with 411 tackles, eight passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and a an eye-popping 119 quarterback hits during his seven-plus seasons in Minnesota.
Back in July, Hunter agreed to a one-year, $17 million deal to remain with the Vikings that will expire at the end of the current campaign. Obviously, any trade for the veteran would also include a multi-year contract extension that could be quite lucrative. For a talent-starved franchise like the Cardinals, the money it would take to acquire a stud pass rusher like Hunter would be well worth it.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference and salary information provided by Spotrac.com)