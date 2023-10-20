Arizona Cardinals: 3 potential trade destinations for Marquise Brown
The Arizona Cardinals could be sending more Keim guys out of town come the NFL trade deadline, and Marquise Brown is one big name they may put on the block.
By Sion Fawkes
Last spring, everyone was talking about a potential DeAndre Hopkins trade, and we now know the Arizona Cardinals ended up releasing the former star receiver. As we steamroll toward midseason, the Cards have another receiver they could receive calls for by the trade deadline - Marquise Brown.
Now, with quarterback Kyler Murray returning to in-game action at some point in the next three weeks, it’s hard to see the Cards sending Brown elsewhere. However, judging by the way general manager Monti Ossenfort has been getting rid of guys from the Steve Keim era, it’s something we need to at least consider.
While there are quite a few teams who could use Brown, those projected to be top contenders may at least inquire about him. Ironically, those three teams were also mentioned when rumors swirled about a potential Hopkins trade about six months ago.
3 teams the Arizona Cardinals can trade Marquise Brown to
1 - Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs may be 5-1, but they aren’t as dominant as they have been in the past offensively. They have scored 23 or fewer points four times this year, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been solid but unspectacular - at least for Patrick Mahomes standards.
Next to tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs next-best pass catcher is Rashee Rice, who has just 21 catches, 245 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in six contests. Rice will be a great player, but Kansas City will need one more pass-catcher, specifically a Tyree Hill type of talent, to take them to the next level in 2023.
Brown could fit right in and play that role, especially since he’s produced fairly good numbers with the Arizona Cardinals despite a revolving door of quarterbacks dating back to last season. The Chiefs also have no consistent deep threat on the team, as Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have combined for just 17 receptions on 29 targets, so Brown could hit the ground running in KC.