Top 5 Arizona Cardinals under intense pressure in 2023
By Jim Koch
Marquise Brown - Wide Receiver
The Cards stunned the football world this past Friday when they released star wideout DeAndre Hopkins and got nothing in return. Now that the five-time Pro Bowler is moving on, Marquise Brown will be elevated to the number-one spot on Arizona's wide receiver depth chart. Will "Hollywood" seize what could be a golden opportunity to prove he's worthy of the lucrative extension that he'll surely be seeking at the conclusion of the '23 campaign?
Brown certainly looked the part of a number-one receiver when he got off to a phenomenal start for the "Big Red" scoring attack last season. During the first six matchups, the 5 foot 9,180 pounder hauled in an impressive 43 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, a Week 6 foot injury would sideline Brown for the next five games, and the Florida native wasn't quite as effective for the Cardinals when he returned in late November.
The former Baltimore Ravens draft choice will have everything to play for when he suits up for Arizona this coming season. Hopkins' departure should result in a boatload of targets for the incredibly fast pass-catcher. Expect an outstanding performance out of Brown in '23 that will result in a spanking new contract for the speedster before the year is out.