Top 5 Arizona Cardinals under intense pressure in 2023
By Jim Koch
Trey McBride - Tight End
It was somewhat surprising a year ago when the Arizona Cardinals used a second-round pick on tight end Trey McBride. After all, the team's former management had acquired the well-established Zach Ertz just six months before. Would McBride be able to flash his highly-touted skills with a three-time Pro Bowler situated ahead of him on the depth chart?
McBride got his chance to start for Arizona when Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in November. The 6 foot 4, 260 pounder finished the year with 29 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown. Ertz is expected to be healthy in time for the season-opener, so it will be interesting to see how new Cards offensive coordinator Drew Petzing handles having two capable tight ends at his disposal.
If McBride can step up his game in his second pro campaign, it's quite possible that the squad could decide to move on from the aging Ertz in '24. There's even a chance that the youngster could surpass his knowledgeable mentor in the eyes of the franchise later on this year. It wouldn't be surprising in the least if a breakout campaign lies ahead for the ultra-talented McBride this coming fall.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference and College Football Reference)