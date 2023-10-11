3 Arizona Cardinals whose jobs could be on the line in Week 6
As Act I of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 season comes to a close, which players could see their respective jobs on the line heading into Week 6?
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Elijah Wilkinson, G
Somehow, Elijah Wilkinson keeps getting chances, even with respectable depth along the Arizona Cardinals offensive line albeit Dennis Daley (who he competed with in camp) not being one of them. So far this season, Wilkinson has played in 262 snaps, and that equates to 83% of all possible plays. Now get this - he’s allowed two sacks, two hits, and 14 total pressures in just five games.
Do the math - 262 snaps divided by 14 pressures, and you get one pressure allowed every 19 snaps, which probably explains his paltry 37.7 PFF Grade, ranking him at Number 75 of 78 qualifying offensive guards.
Dreadful is another Understatement of the Year when you describe Wilkinson’s spotty play. Fortunately for Wilkinson, Trystan Colon, his current primary backup, has seen 53 snaps at the position, and has allowed three pressures already this season. But unfortunately for Wilkinson, Colon has proven to be a much better run blocker, and that could be the difference-maker over who ultimately wins out at guard.