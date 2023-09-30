Arizona Cardinals: Is Joshua Dobbs a deep sleeper in Fantasy Football This Week?
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs put up some relatively decent fantasy football numbers in recent weeks. Can he do it again against the Niners?
By Sion Fawkes
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been proving naysayers wrong lately, and he scored 42 fantasy points over the past two weeks. While 25 of them came against a weak New York Giants defense, Dobbs responded once again with a 17-point outing in Week 3 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas boasts a strong defense, and you can argue that the San Francisco 49ers have an even stronger unit. So once again, the debate is ongoing of whether you should consider starting Joshua Dobbs in fantasy football if you happen to play in a larger league of 16 or more teams.
Dobbs wouldn’t start in any smaller league, so if you’re playing in one with 14 or fewer teams, feel free to ignore this take. But it’s clear that Dobbs could be a fine starter once again if the Cardinals can finally get creative in the second half.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback could be a deep sleeper in Week 4
For the gutsy fantasy football player, if they started Joshua Dobbs in the previous two weeks, then their risk paid off. If you’re one of those players who loves the extra-high risk to extra-high reward ratio, then Dobbs will once again reward you if he keeps up his stellar play.
However, it’s important to remember that Dobbs is nothing more than a backup quarterback filling in as a starter. Therefore, if he were to once again give fantasy football players decent returns, he needs the running and short passing games to click.
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing must stay creative in his own right to keep things open for Dobbs. If all of the above rings true, then yes, Dobbs will enjoy yet another strong outing. However, it’s ticky-tacky as to whether this will occur.
Dobbs didn’t play well in his lone start on the road this season, and he has yet to generate top-end production in the second half. But he’s also in a rhythm, having averaged 21 fantasy points per game over the previous two contests.
Yes, he could be a deep sleeper this week, but he could also be a major disappointment. If you start Dobbs, you are doing so at your own risk.
