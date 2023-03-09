Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum confirms what we knew about Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum should have put the Kyler Murray debate to sleep with his comments on Wednesday.
Now that Beachum has joined the Kyler Needs To Grow Up Camp, the right camp, might I add, odds are, he’s probably fallen out of favor with a significant portion of the fanbase. But really, you can’t deny that Kyler has been nothing but an overall underachiever at the NFL level with maturity issues.
How many Twitter spats, sideline shouting matches, slumping shoulders, hands on the hips, and finger pointing do you need to see reality? Kyler Murray is and has been this way for a while now, and he has yet to display an ounce of leadership skills.
Beachum’s comments reflect a hard truth pertaining to Arizona Cardinals QB
And although Murray’s 25 and can turn this ship around, he’s also behind the eight-ball. Do you see Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, or Trevor Lawrence acting this way? Of course not. Have you ever, despite the fact guys like Burrow, Hurts, Lawrence, and Allen faced some serious adversity in this league, seen such immaturity and lack of leadership from them?
Let me know if you think of anything, because I cannot. I’ve often compared Murray to Jeff George, whose own lack of maturity derailed what could have been an elite career. Like Murray, George had all the talent you could ask for in an NFL quarterback.
Except the Indianapolis Colts got sick and tired of waiting for him to live up to his billing. This led them to trade the underperforming quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons, which ultimately led to the infamous sideline spat between George and head coach June Jones.
The upside in all of this? Arizona has made it clear that Murray’s their guy. He’s been given a second chance, so it’s time for the 25-year-old to grow up, take charge of the team he’s being paid to take charge of, be a leader, elevate those around him, and become the franchise quarterback everyone in the Red Sea thought they were getting.
Source: Kelvin Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'needs to grow up a little bit' to lead a team by Kevin Patra, NFL.com