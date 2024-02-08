Kurt Warner shows unequivocal support for Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVIII
You won't have any doubt who the Hall of Famer is pulling for in the big game.
By Ryan Heckman
There hasn't been much for the Arizona Cardinals faithful to cheer for over the past year, but if they were to follow suit with a Cardinals legend and Hall of Fame quarterback, maybe they can find it within themselves to side with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Kurt Warner was gracious enough to sit down with Sterling Holmes of Stacking the Box and the Special Olympics' Malcom Harris-Gowdie during an interview at Radio Row and gave some genuine thoughts on San Francisco's quarterback, Brock Purdy.
Harris-Gowdie started the segment by asking Warner about his story and whether he ever envisioned a movie being made about his life. Warner smiled, laughed and of course said he never imagined something like that when he was back stocking groceries long ago.
"I love that I have a story that nobody else has," Warner added, acknowledging he was happy to be able to inspire so many.
Another guy well on his way to inspiring many with an incredible story is, of course, Purdy.
Kurt Warner wants us to celebrate Brock Purdy's story and success.
"You pull for guys that you know, whether it's the Arizona kid, whether it's the Iowa kid. Whether it was the guy that was drafted late ... there's so many different connections and reasons why I'm pulling for Brock."
Purdy's hometown hails in Quinn Creek, Arizona, so the two of them have that connection going. But, Warner is from Burlington, Iowa and Purdy played his college ball at Iowa State -- yet another connection.
But maybe the best connection the two of them have is going from an improbable situation to seemingly wild, overnight success in the blink of an eye. Purdy will always be known as "Mr. Irrelevant," being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Warner, meanwhile, didn't see his NFL journey really take off until he was four years removed from his college playing days.
The two of them have equally inspiring and amazing journeys, and Warner wants us to celebrate that about the young quarterback in San Francisco.
"He's been great for two years. He's in the Super Bowl. Celebrate his journey," he said.
As for the game, itself, Warner is not only hoping Purdy becomes a champion, but that he is able to have the game of his life.
"I hope Brock has an unbelievable game and can set himself apart in this one."
You can watch the full interview here.
Kurt Warner made an appearance with FanSided on behalf of Bingo Blitz.