Arizona Cardinals: 3 things Kyler Murray must improve in the final four weeks
The Arizona Cardinals will see what the back half of Kyler Murray’s eight-game sample will look like starting in Week 15 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Remain a legitimate dual-threat quarterback
The NFL’s days of “traditional pocket passers” are mainly long gone as the dual-threat quarterback has been re-established. Once dominant during the game’s earlier days, athletes like Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson have continued to bring the style back, and it’s since become one of the NFL’s most electrifying.
Is it any coincidence the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills (even if that’s not entirely the case this year) boast offenses capable of making deep playoff runs? Luckily for the Cardinals, Murray is built in the same mold, and he’s already shown he can still make plays with his legs.
Arizona also boasts a 10-2 record when Murray runs the ball at least 10 times in a game, so it would be great for the 26-year-old to take the ball upfield himself when he sees a lane. Through his first four games, we have only seen Murray run the ball 23 times for 106 yards, and three touchdowns, so starting in Week 15, he would ideally give us at least 40 carries.
Source: What to watch for as Arizona Cardinals evaluate Kyler Murray's final 4 games by Bob McManaman, AZCentral
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference).