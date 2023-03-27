Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray continues to take right approach regarding rehab
When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in December, it gave him an opportunity to right a few wrongs.
What could have gone wrong regarding Kyler Murray in 2022 did go wrong. I won’t rehash the hash regarding his worst season as an NFL quarterback, but let’s just say that Murray played more like Ryan Leaf than he did like the Top 15 starter (at worst) he was heading into the year.
Murray made it clear that he wasn’t going to rush back onto the field. And as a result, he may not be the starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. But this, overall, is the best approach Murray could have taken.
How many players in the past tried to rush back from a serious injury, only to set themselves back? So many, it’s tough to keep track. .
Therefore, Murray is taking the correct approach here, making sure his rehabbing knee is ready to move onto the next phase of his rehab before embarking on it. This increases his odds of returning stronger than he was beforehand, and that he can finally develop into the long-term starter the Redbirds envisioned he would be.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback must keep taking his time
Of course, the obvious downside is that if Murray doesn’t return in time for the 2023 season, the Cardinals will need to roll with either backup Colt McCoy or David Blough. Neither have held onto long-term starting gigs, but they have both played serviceable football.
And even if the Cardinals fell flat on their faces with McCoy and/or Blough starting, 2023 is a season where the team needs to think long-term. Since they already signed Murray to an extension last season, McCoy and Blough are the stopgaps while Murray is and should be looked at as the long-term solution.
Ideally, Murray returns stronger than ever come Week 1. But if he doesn’t, there should be no worries. If he comes back and thrives following a delay, he will have been well worth the wait.
Source: Encouraging Update Given on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray by Donnie Druin