Arizona Cardinals lack of identity and 3 major takeaways in blowout loss vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals have absolutely no identity, and it showed in Sunday’s 23-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - At least the Rams receivers did little damage…mostly
Okay, so let’s end it on a rather encouraging note: At least the Rams top two receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, combined for just seven catches on 13 targets for 45 yards. So yeah, as bleak as things were, at least the Arizona Cardinals didn’t totally let the offense put on a clinic, even if Tutu Atwell put on a show with three catches for 76 yards. But he stayed out of the end zone, so that’s something.
Oh, and then you had that running back we just mentioned putting up an additional 61 receiving yards on six catches. He also found the end zone through the air twice. So yeah, it’s not like the Cardinals passing defense was breaking new ground in this one even if they held the Rams top two wideouts in check.
Overall, it was just a bad performance from the team, but as mentioned early in this article: The Cards have no identity. And until they find that identity, we’re going to see repeats of this from now until Week 18.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)