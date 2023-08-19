Arizona Cardinals: Last-second prediction for Preseason Week 2 game vs. Kansas City
The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 2 of the NFL Preseason in an outing vs. the Chiefs in what will be a great opportunity for the team to measure their progress.
By Sion Fawkes
If you are a team looking to rebuild, then the Kansas City Chiefs are an opponent you want to face in a “dress rehearsal” game. There is no other team in the league more capable of showing the Arizona Cardinals exactly where they stand this season than Kansas City, so expect the Redbirds to toil through a rough affair if head coach Andy Reid indeed plays his starters for an entire half.
While the Cards are going to have a tough time tonight (let’s be real), we will still see plenty of action and some solid play from the backups in the second half. And a few of them will parlay that to secure their respective spot on the 53-man roster, something that will become official in roughly a week and a half.
So which players are securing their place on the roster tonight when they enjoy another epic performance? Here are three to watch out for in this last-minute prediction before the Cards play the Chiefs.
3 fringe players on the Arizona Cardinals roster secure their spots
Daniel Arias is Lucky Number One on the list, and a dynamic performance will all but make him the WR6 once final cuts roll around. Going bold, Arias racks up another three catches for 50 yards, but this time, he finds the end zone.
Ty’Son Williams enjoyed an impressive outing last week, and while he may not play as often in Week 2 look for him to nonetheless have an epic second half. This will put him in position to become, at worst, the Arizona Cardinals fourth running back, if not more. Tonight, he will get five carries for 30 rushing yards, leaving no question that he deserves a place on the team.
Dante Stills was the 213th overall pick in April, and late round picks often fall into the fringe category in Year 1, especially in preseason. Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark has shown us he’s an exception, but the jury is out on Stills. However, tonight, he will tally another three tackles, but this time, he will snag one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit, sending his stock further north.