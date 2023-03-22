Arizona Cardinals line depth looking solid for 2023 with Dennis Daley signing
The Arizona Cardinals added yet another piece to their offensive line by signing tackle Dennis Daley to a two-year deal.
The Arizona Cardinals went into the 2023 free agency period with a barren offensive line. Then, they re-signed Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez. They also brought Hjalte Froholdt aboard, and now, they’re bringing on Dennis Daley, who is a familiar face to general manager Monti Ossenfort.
The 6’6, 325lb Daley has been in the league since 2019, and he found a spot with the Tennessee Titans last season, starting in 16 and playing all 17 games. Despite his experience, however, Daley struggled, scoring a fringe 46.1 per PFF.
Daley also committed seven penalties, and he allowed 12 sacks, which per PFF, ranked as the highest in football. Daley also gave up 52 quarterback pressures, which also led the league. But as mentioned, the upside is that he managed to hold down the starting spot at left tackle, despite the intensive struggles.
Arizona Cardinals add a prominent role player in Dennis Daley
As far as the offensive line goes, we’re looking at D.J. Humphries sliding in as the starting left tackle, with Kelvin Beachum bookending the right side. Will Hernandez and Hjalte Frohodlt look like pieces for the interior portion of the line, and Josh Jones also has experience playing guard and he could end up there while Froholdt may take the backup role.
Daley will likely back up Humphries and Beachum, and he is definitely a better fit as a backup as opposed to a starter. However, he could also slide in and play guard, so expect him to compete with the likes of Hernandez, Froholdt, and Jones for playing time at the position.
Overall, it was another solid signing from Ossenfort since Daley does provide solid depth and experience as a starter. He may not have been solid during his time in the Music City, but his experience is uncanny for an Arizona Cardinals team that needed to add much-needed depth to the trenches.
Source: Dennis Daley signs with Arizona Cardinals by Justin Melo, MusicCityMiracle.com
(Statistics provided by PFF)