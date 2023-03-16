Hjalte Froholdt could be a big part of the Arizona Cardinals plans in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals added yet another puzzle piece to their offensive lone, signing the versatile Hjalte Froholdt to a two-year contract.
It isn’t the flashiest signing, but Hjalte Froholdt could be a huge part of the Arizona Cardinals offense in 2023. The 6’5, 310lb Froholdt saw action in 17 games last season, starting six of them, and competing in 591 snaps.
Froholdt is also a bigger signing than you might realize, given his experience playing for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. He knows the system that Petzing will look to implement, and because of that familiarity, don’t be surprised if Froholdt becomes a pivotal member of the Redbirds offense this season.
What’s more? Froholdt saw action at center and guard, which will give Arizona some much-needed versatility up front.
Hjalte Froholdt could thrive with the Arizona Cardinals
Froholdt, however, is still rather raw, as per PFF, he tied for a league-leading seven sacks allowed while he also committed five penalties. However, he scored a so-so 61.4 overall grade for the season, implying that he experienced a year of highs and lows.
Froholdt is yet another puzzle piece for an Arizona Cardinals offensive line that for a minute there, didn’t look too hot. However, things changed when Kelvin Beachum re-signed with the unit, and then late yesterday, so did guard Will Hernandez.
Also per PFF, Froholdt appears to be an upgrade over Billy Price and Sean Harlow, who took most of the duties at the position last season. Price’s 2022 grade sat at just 51.3, while Harlow’s was even worse, sitting at a meager 43.2.
Overall, Froholdt wasn’t the best center/guard in football last season. But he definitely wasn’t the worst. And in a worst-case scenario, he’s the opening day starter at center and serves as a stopgap. He could also be a solid backup on the interior line. Or, he could be a long-term answer at the position.
Source: Cardinals agree to terms with DL Kevin Strong, OL Hjalte Froholdt by Tyler Drake, ArizonaSports.com