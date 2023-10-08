Arizona Cardinals should be looking to extend several prospective free agents
The Arizona Cardinals would be smart to lock up several members of the roster who are scheduled to hit the free-agent market in 2024.
By Jim Koch
Despite the losing record, the Arizona Cardinals have performed surprisingly well so far this season. The real fun should get underway next offseason when the club is armed with an ample amount of salary-cap space. With the right moves, general manager Monti Ossenfort could succeed in transforming the Cards into a bona fide playoff contender.
In the meantime, Ossenfort and his cohorts should turn their attention to several of their current players who are scheduled to be free agents in 2024. A group of individuals who are showing the Redbirds that they're worth keeping around. It could behoove the front office to be proactive, and get these worthwhile contributors inked to contract extensions before they hit the open market next offseason.
One player who fits into that category is Marquise Brown, the squad's speedy wide receiver. Arizona acquired the 5 foot 9,180 pounder on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, and "Hollywood" is certainly paying dividends. Brown has been a productive component of the scoring attack when healthy, and his ability to take the top off of an opposing defense should not be undervalued.
Several potential free agents deserve to be a part of the foundation that the Arizona Cardinals are building
The Cardinals made a fantastic late-summer addition when they signed safety K'Von Wallace to a one-year deal. Head coach Jonathan Gannon was well aware of what the hard-hitting 26-year-old was capable of from the time they spent together with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wallace has been one of the most effective elements of coordinator Nick Rallis' unit since day one, and Ossenfort would be smart to keep him in the nest.
No one could've imagined quarterback Josh Dobbs could be so impressive when the Cards traded for the journeyman back in August. There are some fans who already believe that the 28-year-old could be the organization's long-term solution at football's most important position. At worst, Dobbs could serve as a first-rate backup, and should absolutely be retained for that reason alone.
One more free agent-to-be worth mentioning is Krys Barnes, a versatile linebacker who came to the franchise back in March. The 25-year-old has filled in seamlessly for Josh Woods, another free-agent acquisition who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Week 1. Barnes has been solid against both the run and the pass, and the 25-year-old is someone who can help the Cardinals for years to come.