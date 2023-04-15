Arizona Cardinals looking to add another quarterback to the mix
Veteran passer Jeff Driskel worked out for an Arizona Cardinals squad that appears to be on the hunt for another training camp arm.
There are three months to go until training camp, and the Arizona Cardinals have a bit of a shortage at the quarterback position. Kyler Murray, the squad's starter, is working his way back from a torn ACL. If the Cards were to practice today, only Colt McCoy and David Blough would be healthy enough to line up under center.
With that in mind, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort has begun to search for another signal-caller. Jeff Driskel, a 29-year-old veteran, worked out for the Redbirds brass on Thursday. Could an agreement between the two parties be in the works?
There's no denying that the Cardinals front office needs to add an additional arm before training camp gets underway in late July. McCoy and Blough will be ready to go, but Murray will still be on the shelf. Driskel, if signed, could help to pick up some of the slack that will be created by Murray's absence.
Driskel entered the league back in 2016 as a sixth-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers. His stint with the Cards' NFC West rival would last just five months, however. Driskel was released by the 49ers just days before the season-opener, but a new opportunity was waiting in the wings.
Arizona Cardinals may add another quarterback for depth
One day after he was cut by San Francisco, Driskel was claimed off of the waiver-wire by the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Louisiana Tech University product appeared in nine games as a rookie in '16, and was credited with five starts. Driskel completed 59.7% of his passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns for Cincy, while tossing just two interceptions.
Following his release from the Bengals in September of 2019, Driskel was picked up by the Detroit Lions. During his one and only campaign in "Motown", the 6 foot 4, 235 pounder completed 59.0% of his throws for 685 yards and four scores in three starts for the Lions. But once again, Driskel would be moving on at the end of the year.
In March of 2020, Driskel inked a two-contract with the Denver Broncos. In his three appearances (one start), the journeyman threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns for the Denver scoring attack. In May of 2021, Driskel was handed his walking papers after just one season in the "Mile High City".
Not long after his dismissal from the Broncos, Driskel reached an agreement with the Houston Texans. Over the past two campaigns, the Florida native completed 70.0% of his passes for 108 yards and a score in eight appearances (two starts) for the Texans.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)