Arizona Cardinals: Major network analyst gets it right about Clayton Tune
By Sion Fawkes
In the 2023 draft, the Arizona Cardinals spent a fifth-round pick on the intriguing quarterback Clayton Tune, who could end up starting in Week 1.
When the Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Clayton Tune in last month’s NFL Draft, they were investing in their future in one way, shape, or form. Tune could either a) transform into a strong backup quarterback for Kyler Murray, or b) if Murray continues to falter, step in and potentially move forward as the Redbirds starting quarterback.
And this season, Tune could fit into the Cardinals lineup in many ways, depending on what he does in camp. There is a chance he plays well enough to land the starting job in Week 1, but there is also a chance the Cards can stash him away on the practice squad.
So what’s the most realistic option? ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss could have the answer. Check out what he said about Tune below:
"“For now, Tune is a training camp body who could find himself on the practice squad. But he has an opportunity to compete for the backup job while Murray is out.”"- Jsoh Weinfuss
Weinfuss gets it right about Arizona Cardinals quarterback
Tune is a far more intriguing quarterback than a few of the names taken ahead of him, like Aidan O’Connell and Stetson Bennett, two quarterbacks I never would have taken before Tune, whose experience and numbers he posted at Houston were just a few of many strengths that he possessed. As for his raw ability, ESPN’s Jordan Reid sums them up perfectly.
"“His slightly above-average arm strength, strong mobility and continued growth as a decision-maker set him up to eventually be a reliable backup option.” "- Jordan Reed
The above traits are all reasons why I thought Tune dropped lower than he should have, and I was stunned to see guys like O’Connell and Bennett go ahead of him, as I thought they’d both fall into at least the sixth, if not the seventh round. Nonetheless, it’s something the confident Tune can use as motivation heading into minicamp and eventually, training camp.
Overall, I believe Weinfuss is right about Tune. And while it’d be great to watch him play well enough to enter 2023 as the starter if Murray still isn’t cleared to play, you are more likely going to see him anywhere from the practice squad to a QB2 role behind whichever veteran wins the starting job. Ideally, he entrenches himself as the QB2 long-term, and Murray winds up as the franchise quarterback for the next decade.
Source: NFL rookie quarterbacks: Team fits, expectations, projections by Jordan Reid and NFL Nation, ESPN.com