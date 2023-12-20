Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 6.0: Offensive line, receiver get major boosts
The Arizona Cardinals still hold the third pick, and they also have the 17th pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended after 15 weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals once again have the third pick, so there are several options they can undertake here early in the 2024 NFL Draft should everything remain even. If receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. enters the draft, then the Cards will likely choose between him and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, and whether they roll with one or the other will set the stage for what the Redbirds do with the 17th pick.
But since the 2024 draft class has quite a few offensive tackles and pass-catchers, chances are they will land a pair of players who could be working with the starting lineup early when minicamp rolls around in the late spring.
Arizona Cardinals upgrading two major weaknesses that we saw in Week 15
1 - Chicago Bears: Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
After Justin Fields has put up several uninspiring performances this season, the Chicago Bears need to cut their losses and move on. Either Drake Maye or Caleb Williams will work here, but the former was the more consistent player for most of 2023.
2 - New England Patriots: Caleb Williams, QB/USC
Caleb Williams wasn’t Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence, but he still showed enough not to freefall. Putting him with Bill Belichick in New England could be the best-case scenario for the USC product.
3 - Arizona Cardinals: Olu Fashanu, OT/Penn State
This one comes to what the Arizona Cardinals feel is the more pressing need, and lately, it’s been the offensive line. Olu Fashanu is also the safest pick projected to go in the top-five, so while someone like Marvin Harrison Jr. would be remarkable to have, Fashanu is the better option here.
4 - Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB/LSU
The Washington Commanders will most likely start over again next season, meaning it’s likely they will start things off with a new quarterback. Few have charged up the draft boards to the same extent as Jayden Daniels, and he should be there when the Commanders pick at fourth overall.