Ranking the Arizona Cardinals team needs by position for the 2024 offseason
The Arizona Cardinals have more than a fair share of team needs for 2024, something that has been evident through the first 15 weeks of 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - EDGE
It’s time to move on from Zaven Collins, as this experiment has not worked in the Arizona Cardinals favor. Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, and BJ Ojulari are solid role players who could even turn in a good season or two, especially the latter pair, but someone threatening to rush from the EDGE on most downs will transform the pass rush.
3 - Receiver
Okay, there isn’t a single receiver on the roster who can become a true WR1, so the Marvin Harrison Jr. contingent has been spot-on regarding just how poorly this unit has played. Look for the Cardinals to bring in a more capable receiver in free agency, and draft one in the early rounds to try and fix what has become a horrid situation.
2 - Defensive line
While the defensive line hasn’t been awful, the likes of Roy Lopez and Kevin Strong are likely better-suited as backups while Dante Stills looks like the only full-time starter on the defensive line. The Cardinals will likely let the likes of L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins go and pick up a mid-tier player in free agency, but the early rounds of the NFL Draft is where you will likely see Ossenfort scoop up an undisputed talent.
1 - Offensive line
The offensive line will be Priority No. 1, but the good news is that they already have some veteran talent like Hjalte Froholdt and Will Hernandez, plus the promising Paris Johnson Jr. But the overall lack of depth plus the mess that is the left side of the line means a few new faces arriving via free agency, plus investment in a high draft pick, probably a first-rounder.