Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 6.0: Offensive line, receiver get major boosts
The Arizona Cardinals still hold the third pick, and they also have the 17th pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended after 15 weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Chicago Bears: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/Ohio State
Nope, Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t freefall too far, and he will immediately give Drake Maye a legitimate WR1 off the shores of Lake Michigan. These two pieces alone should completely transform the Chicago Bears offense into a pass-happy unit, especially with D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet already there.
6 - New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT/Notre Dame
With neither Daniel Jones nor Tommy DeVito looking like long-term fixtures for the New York Giants at quarterback, they would ideally hope someone like Maye, Williams, or Daniels freefall. But in this scenario, that’s not happening, so they will upgrade the offensive line to better protect one of the two signal-callers.
7 - New York Jets: JC Latham, OT/Alabama
Another pass-catcher could be ideal here, but the New York Jets would also be smart to maximize protection around quarterback Aaron Rodgers next season. Plus, with so many receivers in this class, the Jets could either trade back into the second round for one, or they can even pick the best remaining pass-catcher in the third round.