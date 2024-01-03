Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 7.0: Ossenfort solidifies team identity in Round 1
The Arizona Cardinals dropped to the fourth pick following a strong Week 17, but there are still elite options in this high-octane draft class.
By Sion Fawkes
13 - New Orleans Saints: Rome Odunze, WR/Washington
The New Orleans Saints need another playmaker at receiver as it’s now more than clear Michael Thomas’ best days are behind him. Luckily for them, Rome Odunze will be there in this scenario to line up opposite Chris Olave, and he may not be finished capping off a remarkable collegiate career just yet.
14 - Denver Broncos: Michael Penix Jr., QB/Washington
We all know Russell Wilson is finished in the Mile High City, and that head coach Sean Payton will be looking to bring in his own guy. Michael Penix Jr. may be the fifth quarterback taken in the top 15, but let’s not underestimate one of college football’s best passers in 2023-24; he could potentially thrive under a coach who once turned Drew Brees into a future Hall of Famer.
15 - Seattle Seahawks: Chop Robinson, EDGE/Penn State
The Seattle Seahawks need a lot of help in their front seven, so taking a dynamic talent in EDGE rusher Chop Robinson is the way to go here in this scenario. He’s arguably the best front seven player on the board at 15th overall, and he could become that blue-chip pass rusher the Seahawks still lack.
16 - Cincinnati Bengals: Keon Coleman, WR/Florida State
Offensive line may also be a solid choice here, but until we know more about what’s going on with Tee Higgins, look for the Cincinnati Bengals to heavily scout the receiver position in the offseason. Keon Coleman should be the perfect successor to Higgins should the fourth-year receiver test free agency and end up somewhere else.
17 - Arizona Cardinals: Graham Barton, OL/Duke
Graham Barton’s stock has been on the rise lately, and he brings even more value thanks to the fact he can play tackle or guard. In this situation, he will slide in at guard for the Arizona Cardinals, and fully fix an offensive line that hasn’t played incredibly well throughout most of 2023.
(Statistics and information provided by Tankathon)