Arizona Cardnals could show interest in Tee Higgins during 2024 offseason
A fantastic performance in week 15 by the free agent-to-be is a luxury that's been missing from the Arizona Cardinals receiving corps this fall.
By Jim Koch
There's been a fair amount of talk lately concerning the future of Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown. At the moment, many observers believe that "Hollywood" will be playing elsewhere next season. Brown's production this fall has been nothing to write home about, and there are several free-agent options who are simply a lot more enticing than Brown.
One individual who certainly fits into that category is Tee Higgins, a Tennessee native who's fresh off of a monster performance for the Cincinnati Bengals. This past Saturday, the 24-year-old wide receiver hauled in four passes for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns during a 27-24 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings. The second score by Higgins tied the contest with just 39 seconds left, and ultimately led to a 27-24 overtime victory for the Bengals.
Higgins is exactly the type of pass-catcher that the Cards desperately need. At 6 foot 4, 219 pounds, the former second-round draft pick can bring much-needed size to Arizona's receiving corps. Higgins has also flashed outstanding hands as of late, overcoming a case of the dropsies that plagued him during the early part of the 2023 campaign.
Tee Higgins is one of several wide receivers who could pique the interest of the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
Back in 2020, Cincinnati used the 33rd-overall choice on Higgins, an exciting prospect out of Clemson University. Over the past four seasons, the rangy wideout has totaled 251 receptions, 3,525 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. In 10 appearances (nine starts) this fall, Higgins has been credited with 36 catches, 497 yards and four scores.
Higgins is just one of several free-agent wide receivers who could pique the interest of Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort next March. Other intriguing possibilities include Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, Noah Brown, Michael Pittman Jr., and Gabriel Davis. The club is expected to have a robust amount of salary-cap space to work with, so a lack of funds will not be an issue.
The Cards are going to need a whole new crew of wide receivers if they hope to return to the playoffs in 2024. There's a very good chance that the squad could have as many as three or four new additions to the position. Arizona's management would be well on their way to solving the problem if Higgins turns out to be one of them.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)