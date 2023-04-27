Arizona Cardinals: Monti Ossenfort’s seat will be hot this weekend at NFL Draft
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has made all the right moves this offseason, signing baseline players and entertaining trade inquiries.
I’ve said it so many times, but it deserves to be repeated: General manager Monti Ossenfort has changed the narrative over how to build the Arizona Cardinals. Gone are the “blockbuster” trades that defined the mediocre (at best) Steve Keim era. Gone are the “prized” free agent signings that included ill-fated contracts involving the likes of Jordan Phillips and Devon Kennard.
In its place, you will find a general manager focusing primarily on acquiring young talent through the NFL Draft today, and hopefully, if all goes to plan, a decade from today. Keyword phrase: If all goes to plan.
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort must hit home runs
The Cardinals, at the time of this writing, have eight draft picks, and a plethora of team needs that include an RB2, a center, edge, defensive tackle, corner, and just for insurance, a receiver, and a safety. That’s seven major needs, and it also wouldn’t hurt if Ossenfort doubled up on one of those positions tonight, tomorrow, and Saturday.
Obviously, not every pick will work out, but for Ossenfort to consider his first draft to be a success, he must hit home runs on at least half of his picks. No, that doesn’t mean he needs to draft at least four perennial Pro Bowlers, but he must find at least four solid contributors who can help comprise the team’s core five years from today.
The first two picks in this draft must be capable of contributing immediately, not sitting out or “redshirting” in their respective rookie seasons, or even seeing limited playing time, as we’ve seen the Cardinals do with draft picks in the past. Whoever he takes first tonight needs to be a starter from Day One, ditto for the 34th pick tomorrow.
HIs mid-round picks must inevitably contribute this season, and even his late round picks should at least provide quality depth. Bonus points if he finds a diamond or two in the rough.
Source: 2023 NFL Draft is important 1st impression for new Cardinals GM Ossenfort by Dan Bickley, ArizonaSports.com