Arizona Cardinals: 3 must-haves for Week 7 against the Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-5, but in today’s era of football, any team can get hot at any time. Here is what the Redbirds must do to get back on track.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals can’t afford to drop to 1-6 on the season, but unfortunately, they are facing a Seattle Seahawks team with talent all over the field, especially at receiver. That said, the Cards passing defense needs to step it up more than anything else if they plan on winning this ballgame.
Offensively, the Cards have struggled throughout the past two weeks, but the Seahawks defense has one major weakness if only the Redbirds can force their way into taking advantage of it. With Seattle struggling with a bad red zone defense, the Cards will put themselves in a better position to win if they can get inside the Seahawks 20.
Finally, a complete game is the most necessary task here, and it’s something the Cards have hardly done through six contests. Maybe tomorrow is their lucky day, but if it’s not, then they can add another tally to the L column.
3 things that must go right for the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Passing defense must step up
The Arizona Cardinals passing defense looks like it’s getting much-needed help this week with their leader, Budda Baker, returning to the lineup. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams is also slated to make his long-awaited NFL debut, so if all goes well, the Cards passing defense shouldn’t struggle to the same extent.
Having allowed 1,460 passing yards so far this season, it’s clear that the Redbirds have struggled in defending opposing receivers, but they also took a gamble with Marco Wilson factoring in as the CB1. That gamble hasn’t paid off, and Williams may have a crack at gaining the inside track for the job should he end up playing tomorrow and playing well.
Kei’Trel Clark has played like a rookie drafted in the sixth round, and he’s been overmatched one too many times on the other side of the field while Antonio Hamilton is nothing more than a stopgap. However, per the latest injury report, Clark is questionable and Hamilton is out, meaning more than just the potentially returning Baker and debuting Williams will need to bring their A-game.