Arizona Cardinals: 3 must-haves for Week 7 against the Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-5, but in today’s era of football, any team can get hot at any time. Here is what the Redbirds must do to get back on track.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cardinals offense must enter the red zone
As noted in my bold predictions piece, the Seahawks don’t allow many trips to the red zone, but when they do, they have a hard time stopping opponents. The Cardinals unfortunately didn’t have a strong outing inside the 20 last week against the Rams, but that poor performance shouldn’t define them, especially going up against a bad red zone defense.
While the Seahawks are also a tough team to gain yards on the ground against, the Cards shouldn’t abandon the run early on in this game. They need to roll with a balanced attack, and keep Seattle guessing if they plan on putting themselves in the best position possible to drive downfield.
Once they’re in the red zone, despite what happened last week, the Cards will find themselves in a prime position to score against a team that has allowed a red zone touchdown 90 percent of the time so far in 2023. If offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can get creative, the Arizona Cardinals will get that opportunity.