Updated depth chart after Cardinals sign WR Zay Jones
By Ryan Heckman
Things had been relatively quiet on the roster front, for the Arizona Cardinals, since the 2024 NFL Draft.
But, on Friday afternoon, it was announced that free agent wide receiver Zay Jones had agreed to terms on a deal with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. at no. 4 overall to give them a much-needed boost at the position, but still needed to add some veteran talent. They did just that in adding the former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout.
Following the Jones signing, how does the depth chart look?
Updated Cardinals wide receiver depth chart
Starter
Reserve
Reserve
LWR
Marvin Harrison Jr. (R)
Chris Moore
Dan Chisena
RWR
Michael Wilson Jr.
Zay Jones
Daniel Arias
SWR
Greg Dortch
Zach Pascal
Tejhaun Palmer (R)
The Cardinals also have veterans Jeff Smith and Andre Baccellia, plus undrafted free agent Xavier Weaver.
It is very plausible that Jones winds up supplanting Wilson as the second starter on the outside. Injuries hampered his 2023 season, but in 2022, Jones caught a career-high 82 passes for 823 yards and five scores. He had his most productive year with Trevor Lawrence that season, and Cardinals fans can only hope he has a similar type of year with Kyler Murray at the helm.
Jones is a sneaky, underrated receiver who had seen interest from the Kansas City Chiefs. Had he signed in Kansas City, Jones would have had a great shot at some monster production there. But, ending up with the Cardinals, Jones decided to bring a little bit more hope to Arizona rather than potentially winning a ring, had he agreed with Kansas City.
The 29-year-old veteran began his career in Buffalo as a second-round pick out of East Carolina back in 2017 and has since played with the Raiders and Jaguars. Arizona becomes his fourth official stop as a pro, and fans should hope he is able to be the type to take some pressure off Harrison from the jump.