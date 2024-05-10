Report: Arizona Cardinals make a splash in signing veteran WR Zay Jones
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals have made a splash in free agency by agreeing to terms with wide receiver Zay Jones who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were among the first to report the signing. Jones joins a wide receiver room that needed veteran presence and now the Cardinals have it.
Jones is coming to the desert with seven years of experience where he has played with the Buffalo Bills, Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a rocky start to his career, Jones was able to show what he can be for an offense with the Jaguars, having a career year two seasons ago with 85 receptions (off of 121 targets) for 823 yards and five touchdowns. After a down year with the Jaguars last season, he was released but will now join the NFC West and catch passes from Kyler Murray.
Adding Jones to this wide receiver room is a perfect fit as the Cardinals already have their number one wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr. and solid depth players. Jones can now play as the number two or three wideout in the offense and serve as a safe option for Murray in crucial passing situations.
Monti Ossenfort and the front office needed to address the wide receiver spot and he brings more stability for the offense. There has been a big focus in improving the offense which started at the NFL Draft and has continued into rookie minicamp. With this signing, the Cardinals now have Jones, Harrison, Greg Dortch, Chris Moore, Zach Pascal and Michael Wilson as the most well-known receivers in the room.
Kyler Murray should be excited about this pickup as Jones is a big weapon as well and can help open the middle of the field. Jones will now get ready to officially be with his new team and learn the offense with a quarterback who is looking to prove that he is the franchise in Arizona.