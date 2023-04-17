Top 4 Arizona Cardinals who may not be sticking around in 2023
Rondale Moore - Wide receiver
Expectations have been high for Rondale Moore, ever since the Cardinals used a second-round draft selection on the wideout back in 2021. The pick was a bit of a risk, given the fact that the 5 foot 7,180 pounder had missed a boatload of games during his time at Purdue University. Arizona was hopeful that Moore would leave his injury issues behind him, but that hasn't been the case at all.
During his two-year stint with the Cards, Moore has been sidelined for 12 out of a possible 34 contests. Even when healthy, the speedy wide receiver hasn't exactly lit the league on fire. In 22 appearances (15 starts), Moore hauled in 95 passes for 849 yards and a two measly touchdowns for Kingsbury's "Air Raid" scoring attack.
An undersized pass-catcher who can't stay on the field isn't really a turn-on. Things get even more grim when you add Moore's underwhelming production to that equation. With those factors working against the receiver, it would not be surprising in the least if Ossenfort replaces Moore with a bigger, more durable option for the position.