Arizona Cardinals only NFC West team to not make top ten of this PFF list
By Brandon Ray
The NFC West as a whole have been one of the best divisions in football for quite sometime, but the Arizona Cardinals have been at the bottom the last two seasons. The Cardinals are expected to take a step forward in 2024 with their successful offseason moves, which includes revamping their receiving core both in free agency and the NFL Draft. Monti Ossenfort signed veteran wide receivers Chris Moore and Zay Jones in free agency to pair with returners Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson. Ossenfort would then do the most obvious choice in the draft by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. to make him their number one wideout. In addition, the Cardinals later drafted Tejhuan Palmer in the sixth round and signed undrafted free agent Xavier Weaver.
Arizona’s offense has significantly improved from where it was the last two seasons. Aside from revamping their wide receiver group, the Cardinals already have a solid running back duo with James Conner and Trey Benson, as well as a young promising star tight end in Trey McBride.
Even though the Cardinals have a high ceiling with their offense, they still have to prove that they can be one of the best units in the league. When it comes to the rest of the NFC West, Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus seems to believe in the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks with their receiving corps. Sikkema created a list of the top receiving groups in the NFL which includes running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. First on the list was the 49ers, the Rams were placed 8th on the list and the Seahawks finished off the top ten at the #10 spot. All NFC West teams except the Cardinals made the top ten.
There is no doubt that the Cardinals’ defense will have a tough task to defend their NFC West opponents, but the rest of the division will also have a challenge facing the Cardinals’ offense. Harrison Jr. has one of the highest ceilings for a rookie and the rest of the offense are complementary pieces that will fit the offensive scheme with Kyler Murray throwing the ball.