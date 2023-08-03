Arizona Cardinals: Ossenfort approaching 2024 draft with the right mentality
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks and sounds as though he knows what he’s doing when it comes to scouting and drafting talent.
By Sion Fawkes
Monti Ossenfort has seen some decent returns for his 2024 draft class in the early stages of training camp. Quarterback Clayton Tune and wide receiver Michael Wilson are a pair of new Arizona Cardinals who are already impressing us, and Paris Johnson is already seeing time with the starters.
If B.J. Ojulari and Garrett Williams come back strong, then the arrow is pointing north for the Cards, at least regarding their youngest players. And as a young football team with a few patchwork units, Ossenfort is naturally going to field questions about the 2024 NFL Draft.
Something that is often the case when a football team projected to finish near the league’s basement has two picks in the first round. With a pair of picks that could wind up in the Top 10 or even the Top 5, along with uncertainty regarding former first overall pick Kyler Murray, Ossenfort will be answering plenty of quarterback and draft-related questions - unless he has a plan to deflect them.
Monti Ossenfort rightfully looking at all options for the Arizona Cardinals
When asked about next year’s draft, Ossenfort’s response was about as good as anyone could script it:
"“Every draft is the same. We scout every position equally. We don’t go into a draft saying this year we’re all set at this position. We’re scouting every position no matter who is on the roster right now.”"- Monti Ossenfort
Source: Cardinals GM on 2024 NFL Draft: ‘Holy moly, man, I’m just trying to get through Tuesday’ by Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports
Although ourselves and the rest of the NFL universe love to speculate and project what will, or even should happen, the truth is, it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Murray can return and put up All-Pro numbers in the new-look offense for all we know, while Leki Fotu or Rashard Lawrence finally figure it out along the defensive line.
Ossenfort would be wrong to automatically think the Cardinals need to enter the 2023 season actively scouting the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye with more urgency than another position. Even those units that look like they have potential to be successful, like safety, offensive line, and even EDGE, need equal scouting.
Until the players take the field and we all see firsthand where the Arizona Cardinals weaknesses are, equal scouting among all positions is what Ossenfort will, and should be doing. If he deviated from that mentality, then he isn’t doing his job.