Where do the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following their Week 17 win?
The Arizona Cardinals dropped a couple of spots position-wise in the 2024 NFL Draft following their win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
By Sion Fawkes
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals held the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that is changing this week after their upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead of picking second, the Redbirds find themselves with the fourth overall pick, while the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders have leapfrogged them.
The Cardinals, who are 3-4 since Kyler Murray returned, most likely won’t have the popular Marvin Harrison Jr. available to them thanks to Justin Fields’ resurgence in Chicago. However, that doesn’t mean the Cards won’t land a marquee player come late April.
Two of which are offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt, and you can expect at least one if not both to be available. Suppose the Bears roll with Harrison, which should prompt Washington and New England to take quarterbacks with the second and third picks, general manager Monti Ossenfort should have his choice of which tackle he feels is the best fit in the desert.
Arizona Cardinals are still picking in the middle of the first round
Despite the Houston Texans win over the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, the Cardinals have the 17th overall pick as the 9-7 Texans find themselves in a three-way tie for the AFC South lead with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts. For the Redbirds to land the highest pick possible, Houston cannot beat the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday night, and ideally, the Jacksonville Jaguars will also win.
This will give the Arizona Cardinals the best possible chance to address one of several question marks with their second pick in the first round, and it could wind up as the best player available at a position of need, whether it’s a receiver, cornerback, EDGE rusher, or even an interior defensive line. In just five short days we will know exactly where the Cards are picking, and from then on out, the upcoming mock drafts just got a lot more fun.
(Information provided by Tankathon)