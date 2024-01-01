Time for Arizona Cardinals fans to end their dreams of the team drafting Marvin Harrison Jr.
Throughout the 2023 season, a large portion of Arizona Cardinals fans wanted to see Marvin Harrison Jr. land with their team, but that will not happen.
By Sion Fawkes
Now that we know the Chicago Bears have clinched the first overall pick and that quarterback Justin Fields has been lights out lately, there is no way the Arizona Cardinals are snagging receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Fields, who is boasting a 5-7 record (0.416) in 2023, has dramatically improved from his 3-12 (0.200) outing from just a year before.
He also improved his completion percentage, interception percentage, passing yards, success percentage, and passer rating. But most importantly, his winning percentage, as highlighted above, is what will ultimately keep Fields in the Windy City.
He also has a dynamic duo of pass-catchers in D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet, so Marvin Harrison Jr. will presumably give them a tremendous trio for which to work with. Sure, the Bears can always throw us a curveball, but don’t expect them to hit the reset button with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye; Fields has done more than his fair share to show he’s the guy this season.
Arizona Cardinals aren’t getting Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024
Missing out on Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t be the end of the world, however, as the dynamic Malik Nabers will be there for the taking when the Cardinals pick. There are also two great tackles who should also be available, assuming everything stays the same from a draft order standpoint following Week 18.
Cardinals fans should also have some renewed hope in Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson, both of whom enjoyed stellar outings yesterday afternoon and were good reasons why “Big Red” upset the Philadelphia Eagles. Therefore, if they enjoy another fine contest in Week 18 to end the year, perhaps general manager Monti Ossenfort will address the offensive and defensive line first, or maybe even EDGE rusher, or cornerback.
He will end up drafting a receiver at some point if he doesn’t bring one to the team in March. But as it stands, we don’t need to panic over missing out on Marvin Harrison Jr. just because, at this point, it looks like Justin Fields is the guy in Chicago, and that Harrison will end up in the Windy City as the final chess piece for what could be a dynamic passing game.
(Statistics and information provided by Pro-Football-Reference and Tankathon)