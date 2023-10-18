Arizona Cardinals: 3 players who need a bounce back game in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 season won’t get any easier with the Seattle Seahawks next on the slate.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have struggled so much over the past two weeks that there are quite a few players who need to bounce back after a poor outing in Week 6. But three players have played so poorly lately, that at least two of them could be in danger of losing their starting jobs.
One player won’t be in the starting lineup much longer regardless, while another is likely only listed as a starter because depth at their respective position is currently thin. The third player mentioned was one we had high hopes to come back strong, but that has not been the case.
3 Arizona Cardinals players who need a bounce back game
1 - Joshua Dobbs, QB
It’s no secret that Joshua Dobbs has struggled over the past two contests, completing just 36 of 73 passing attempts for a 49.3 completion percentage, 401 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. In the Arizona Cardinals previous game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dobbs finished 21 for 41 for a 51.2 completion percentage, 235 yards, 0 touchdown passes, and an interception.
His quarterback rating sat at just 58.5 last Sunday, and 57.6 the week before that. His last two performances were so bad, that his passer rating for the year dwindled from nearly 100 to just 84.0. You take one look at these meager numbers, and it’s easy to see why Dobbs needs a bounce back performance if he wants to keep the starting job until Kyler Murray returns.
Speaking of which, with Murray finally taking reps on the practice field, Dobbs’ days as the starting quarterback are numbered regardless of what he does. But, there is a quarterback named Clayton Tune on the roster who would probably like to see a few in-game reps before Murray returns. Dobbs can fend off Tune with a decent outing this weekend.