Arizona Cardinals: Moment of truth has arrived for Kyler Murray
With Kyler Murray returning to practice with the Arizona Cardinals, the moment of truth has arrived for the fifth-year quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
Will Kyler Murray, whom Steve Keim drafted number one overall in 2019, convince the Arizona Cardinals that he’s worth keeping as opposed to the Redbirds turning a new page and drafting either Drake Maye or Shedeur Sanders? No, we’re not talking about Caleb Williams, since he’s projected to go first overall, and the Cards are picking fourth if the season ended today.
But it would be easier for all of us watching the Red Sea for Murray to step back under center, and just light up the league from whenever he returns to an in-game situation until Week 18. Even if the Cardinals finish with a paltry record of 3-14, just to throw one out there, if Murray looks good, then at least the Cards have a quarterback.
But will that be the case? After the Cardinals cut Myjai Sanders not even two months after trading Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones, it’s clear that Murray and the other Keim guys are on the hot seat. This is normal for any team whose new regime “inherited” a roster that the former regime constructed.
Kyler Murray will have his chance to prove he can lead the Arizona Cardinals
If there is one adjective to describe the former number one overall pick’s career, turbulent would be an appropriate word. Murray won Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, before he made back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2020 and 2021, but he’s also had many shortcomings.
Former number-one picks are supposed to be leaders, and Murray never displayed sound leadership skills until this season, and that was from the sidelines. He rarely made the team better consistently, and he often relied on former Arizona Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins to fuel the offense.
He’s never led the Cardinals to an NFC West title, nor has he even won a single playoff game in his four seasons as the full-time starter. And with the Cards sitting at 1-5, we can extend that to a half-decade barring some magical run from now until Week 18.
Ultimately, the ball won’t be in Murray’s court, as general manager Monti Ossenfort will decide whether he wants a quarterback he never drafted to remain the face of the organization. But Murray can help himself by playing the way he did during the early stages of 2020 and 2021.
Source: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) designated to return to practice from PUP list by Kevin Patra, NFL.com