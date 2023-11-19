3 Arizona Cardinals players who must bring their A-Game against Houston
The Arizona Cardinals have a few players who need to step up and bring their A-Game as they try to win their first road game of 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
We know a few Arizona Cardinals players must bring their best A-Game forward tomorrow, including Kyler Murray, James Conner, and Trey McBride on offense, and Budda Baker, Kyzir White, and someone on the defensive line. But there are a few players who must step up this week to best give the Cards a chance to win.
Ideally, it’s a team effort, but there are certain roles outlined that can make tomorrow afternoon miserable for Houston. One player listed below has played a hybrid role rather well this season, and he can create mismatches in multiple ways.
Another should take advantage of some talent lining up alongside and opposite of him, and one player is a rookie who is looking to show the team he can be consistent game in and game out. Here are three players who need stellar outings tomorrow, but for different reasons.
3 Arizona Cardinals players who must step up in Week 11
1 - Rondale Moore, WR/RB
James Conner will get his yards, and so will Kyler Murray if he decides to scramble, but there is no hiding the fact that the Texans rushing defense is one of the NFL’s best. They are third in average yards per carry allowed, currently sitting at 3.5 per carry, and eighth in the league with 93.6 rushing yards allowed per game.
Here’s another worrying statistic: Out of the league’s 32 teams, the Texans are one of just 10 to allow double-digit rushing yards per contest, so their rushing defense has been consistent. Someone like Rondale Moore can turn the tables on that if offensive coordinator Drew Petzing finds ways to give the shifty hybrid player the ball in the backfield.
If Moore can break only a couple of runs for even moderate gains tomorrow, assuming the Cards give him the ball, then he will open things up for Conner, Murray, and anyone else lining up in the Arizona backfield.