Will Kyler repeat? 3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11
The Arizona Cardinals must follow up their Week 10 win with a convincing performance tomorrow against a solid team in the Houston Texans.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans in a game that, when you looked at the schedule three months ago, appeared to be one of the more forgettable ones. Add to the fact the Cards are 2-8, and you would think there is little meaning to this game, but that’s not the case in the slightest.
Instead, the Cards are using the last seven games of the season to confirm that Kyler Murray is the right man to lead this team, so this game, and every one after it, are meaningful. It’s also a big game for the Texans, since if they win, they will be one step closer to overtaking the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.
Therefore, there are quite a few burning questions leading into this game, with the top three outlined below.
3 questions facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11
1 - Will Kyler Murray string together another strong performance?
As the title of this article states, the biggest question, by far, is if Kyler Murray can repeat or even outperform his Week 10 outing. Murray looked strong on many fronts, including making plays with his legs, which was a question mark last week.
Heading into a road game against a team that is performing far better than they were supposed to, however, will test Muray and the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has recently been a good road team, but they have yet to win on an opponent’s turf this season, and Murray hasn’t played in a road game in nearly 13 months.
This isn’t to say Murray will take a step back this week, but the odds are stacked against a quarterback making his second start since tearing his ACL. Murray can alleviate everyone’s concerns with a strong outing, and convince a few more fans in the Red Sea that he’s the guy.