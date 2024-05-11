6 Cardinals players who could lose snaps to rookies in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Starling Thomas, CB
Prior to the draft, last year's undrafted free agent Starling Thomas was projected to start at outside cornerback. But, the Cardinals knew better than to stand pat at the position. Nothing against Thomas, but Arizona needed an improvement.
In Round 2 this year, the Cards went out and selected Max Melton out of Rutgers, who now figures to step right into that starting position. There's still a lot of time before Week 1, but it's hard to imagine a second-round pick isn't starting over an undrafted free agent from a year ago.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB
Staying at the cornerback position, Sean Murphy-Bunting is likely going to start opposite Melton. However, the Cardinals spent another high pick on a cornerback, going with Elijah Jones in the third round.
The Boston College standout could certainly push Murphy-Bunting for playing time as a rookie. After all, Arizona wouldn't have used a third rounder on a guy they knew, for sure, was going to sit. There will be competition at this position, no doubt.