4 Arizona Cardinals players who have disappointed through 11 weeks in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals 2-9 record isn’t disappointing, since this was meant to be a foundational year. But you can’t say the same for the following players.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Cameron Thomas, EDGE
Cameron Thomas looked at least like a solid role player in the making following some outstanding preseason outings. Through 11 weeks, Thomas has appeared in every game, but has made just two starts and has 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit to show for it.
Thomas, ironically, had a huge play in Week 1 when he scored the first touchdown of the season for the Arizona Cardinals. But since then, he’s been passed up on the depth chart despite the Cards cutting Myjai Sanders earlier in the year. And honestly, you have to wonder whether Thomas is the next player from the Keim regime to be sent packing following the season.
If there is any good news to take from here, it’s that the Cards found some talent in BJ Ojulari and Victor Dimukeje, two players who we didn’t know would fare well as NFL EDGE rushers. Dennis Gardeck has also seen a resurgence, but that still doesn’t exempt Thomas, who looked to be a shoo-in to take the next step in the preseason.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)