3 Arizona Cardinals players who enjoyed solid outings in Week 16
Yesterday, we saw more of the same from the Arizona Cardinals, but it doesn’t mean the team had a universally bad game.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Jalen Thompson, S
If there is one player on the Arizona Cardinals defense you need to be excited for, it’s safety Jalen Thompson, and that’s something we have said numerous times throughout the 2023 season. Thompson once again enjoyed a legendary outing, even if the Cardinals defense looked like they were anything but in-sync.
Yesterday afternoon, Thompson had five tackles, plus one stop behind the line, three pass deflections, and an interception. Through the first 15 games, Jalen Thompson has 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, four interceptions, and 49 return yards.
And to think Thompson is just 25, and yeah, wow, what will this guy look like when he actually has a decent defense surrounding him hopefully as early as next season? Now that Monti Ossenfort can finally start building the team in his own image, we might just find out about eight months from today.