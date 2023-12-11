3 Arizona Cardinals players with the most to gain in final four weeks of 2023
Although the Arizona Cardinals are (almost) out of the playoff running, three particular players have a lot to gain over the last month of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
Few Arizona Cardinals players have more to gain than quarterback Kyler Murray, even if he’s the probable starter in 2024. Just because the Cardinals will likely list the former first-overall pick No. 1 on the depth chart, it doesn’t mean his play throughout the final four weeks of the year will win over the fans.
But since Murray is the presumptive starter next season, he only needs to show the Red Sea he can make others better around him and if he pulls off an improbable win or two in these final three weeks, he will gain a lot of respect. But there are players, three rookies to be exact, who have a lot to play for in this last month of the season.
One player looked great earlier this year, but injuries have slowed him down. Another rookie struggled, but he’s come on strong in recent weeks. The final player listed also didn’t look all-world early, but he too is trending upward.
3 Arizona Cardinals players with the most to gain
1 - Michael Wilson, WR
It looks like we will see Michael Wilson again this season, and perhaps even this week if he’s cleared to play. Wilson looked good during his first nine games, snagging 28 catches on 39 targets, 435 yards, two touchdowns, and 21 first downs.
One can only imagine what Wilson’s numbers would look like if he stayed healthy all year, but there is still a chance he emerges as one of quarterback Kyler Murray’s top targets outside of Trey McBride if he can return and take his game up a notch throughout the final four weeks of 2023.
This isn’t to say Wilson will open 2024 as the top receiver on the depth chart if he can return and substantially increase his receptions total. But he can become a great WR2 next to potentially someone like Marvin Harrison Jr. should the latter decide to go pro following Ohio State’s bowl game.