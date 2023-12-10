Arizona Cardinals: 3 things Kyler Murray must improve in the final four weeks
The Arizona Cardinals will see what the back half of Kyler Murray’s eight-game sample will look like starting in Week 15 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
By Sion Fawkes
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray should have worked off the rust by this point. So between Weeks 15 through 18, he will have zero excuses in underperforming regardless of who the Cardinals are playing to end the season.
Between Weeks 10 and 13, Murray predictably was up and down, with his lowest performance coming in the Week 12 debacle vs. the Los Angeles Rams. However, he bounced back in Week 13, and numbers-wise, he has been more than serviceable over the likes of Joshua Dobbs, who started between Weeks 1 and 8.
But there is also still much room for improvement for Murray to maximize his respective performances between Weeks 15 and 18. Below, you will find three issues with his game that still have room to grow.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback must improve the following aspects
1 - Establishing a connection with one of his receivers
Whether it’s re-establishing the chemistry he had with Marquise Brown, building rapport with Michael Wilson, or finding ways to get Greg Dorch or Rondale Moore involved, Kyler Murray needs a favorite target lining up at receiver. The good news is that he has one connection established with tight end Trey McBride, but that won’t be enough long-term.
Brown would make an ideal connection, but he’s been stagnating recently, and it could be too late for the duo to rediscover their magic as there is no guarantee the fifth-year receiver will return in 2024. Wilson is Murray’s best bet as he, while injury-prone, gives the former Oklahoma Sooner a target that can win jump ball battles and stretch the field.
Dortch’s contract is up after 2023, but he is also too valuable on special teams and provides sound enough depth to stick around. Moore has made big plays this season, but he has more of a “splash player” mentality. However, he is fast and good enough of a route runner to create separation from a defender for Murray to get him the ball.