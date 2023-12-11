3 Arizona Cardinals players with the most to gain in final four weeks of 2023
Although the Arizona Cardinals are (almost) out of the playoff running, three particular players have a lot to gain over the last month of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - BJ Ojulari, EDGE
While BJ Ojulari has just one quarterback hit and zero sacks in his last two games, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been effective. In Weeks 12 and 13, Ojulari has eight combined tackles, so he’s been in on several plays, but if he records a few more sacks in these next four games, he could enter 2024 atop the Arizona Cardinals depth chart at EDGE rusher.
At the moment, Ojulari remains second behind Zaven Collins, but if the latter cannot break out and play a consistent final four games providing pressure off the edge, then this job will be Ojulari’s to lose. Therefore, the rookie from LSU has an opportunity to unseat the former first-round pick from 2021.
As with Wilson and Clark, if Ojulari is successful, it doesn’t mean the Cardinals will automatically make Ojulari the team’s No. 1 edge rusher even if he is the top man on his respective side of the field. Whoever lines up on the opposite side could be the primary pass rusher, but nevertheless, Ojulari will still be a force on his end.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)