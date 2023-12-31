3 Arizona Cardinals players on the hot seat who need a huge Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals will have a tough time beating a talented Philadelphia Eagles team, but that doesn’t mean a few players won’t have some urgency.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Michael Wilson, WR
You may find it premature to put a rookie like Michael Wilson on this list, but following a solid start to his NFL career, the 23-year-old has shown that he’s still injury-prone and that he has zero chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray. And as a middle-round pick, he’s rather expendable if he keeps playing such pedestrian ball.
Over the past two games, Wilson has been targeted seven times, but has hauled in zero catches. With Murray at the helm, Wilson has a total of 13 targets and just three catches for 34 yards, which equals an abysmal 2.61 yards per target.
Wilson, however, can improve his stock for next season if he enjoys a pair of great games, meaning at least a catch percentage of at least 65, and maintaining his current 15.5 yards per reception. The jury is still out on Wilson, but expect him to be in a major battle for a prominent place on the depth chart heading into next season if he continues to flop in Weeks 17 and 18.