Top 3 Arizona Cardinals who need a repeat performance in Preseason Week 2
In Preseason Week 1, several Arizona Cardinals players stood out, but the question is, can they sustain their early success?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have a plethora of fringe players on their roster, just like the other 31 teams. And in last week’s win vs. the Denver Broncos, several of them stepped up and enjoyed solid outings, which won’t just give them solid game tape with their audition for the Redbirds, but also the league’s other 31 teams.
There were three players, however, who played so well that they are frontrunners to lock up a spot on the roster if they can put together another remarkable outing in Week 2, and obviously, Week 3. Below, you will meet them, and where they could ultimately stand on the depth chart should they play well in this week’s upcoming outing vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 - Jesse Luketa, EDGE
Jesse Luketa was quietly a force this past week, but unfortunately for him, Dennis Gardeck’s, Zaven Collins’, and Cameron Thomas’ performances overshadowed his. Nonetheless, Luketa still finished the game with a trio of tackles and a quarterback hit.
At the moment, Luketa is still one of the odd men out at EDGE, a position where the aforementioned players, rookie B.J. Ojulari, and second-year man Myjai Sanders are locks to make the team. Luketa needs another pair of solid performances if he wants to stick around the desert, and he will get an opportunity to prove he’s worth keeping.
2 - Ty’Son Williams, RB
Like Luketa, Ty’Son Williams seemed like one of the odd men out as the RB4 heading into last week’s game - though he was the RB2 with James Conner and Keaontay Ingram not playing. Williams’ performance turned heads and he outplayed the RB3, Corey Clement, who started last week’s contest.
Williams, however, needs nothing short of another epic game to show he can be the RB2 on this team over Ingram, or at least to win the RB3 job, assuming the Arizona Cardinals don’t sign another back. He has shown in the past that he can be effective when given the chance, so two more solid outings could catapult Williams into the RB2 or RB3 role.
3 - Daniel Arias III, WR
Special teams is what you think of with Daniel Arias, but he looked like a deep threat in the Cardinals Week 1 win over the Broncos, albeit the fact he was playing against backups. But Arias is higher on the depth chart than we initially thought he’d be at this point, yet as an undrafted rookie, he needs to play at a high level once again this week.
Players like Brian Cobbs, Kaden Davis, and Andre Baccellia are a trio of players who also enjoyed solid outings last Friday, and they too will be vying for the WR6 spot at the absolute least. But right now, it’s Arias’ job to lose, and another big game will inch him closer to locking up the spot.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)