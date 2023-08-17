3 Arizona Cardinals players who may lose a roster spot to an undrafted rookie in 2023
There are several undrafted free agents proving their worth so far for the Arizona Cardinals. Which ones have a legitimate chance to make the team?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Victor Dimukeje, EDGE for Kyle Soelle, ILB
The Arizona Cardinals are loaded at EDGE, and Victor Dimukeje should be the odd man out once Myjai Sanders gets some in-game reps and BJ Ojulari is up to speed. As it stands, Dimukeje is listed ahead of Sanders on the latest depth chart, but don’t let that fool you - the latter will pass him up. Further, Ojulari will work his way up, giving the Cards a five man rotation that will also include Dennis Gardeck.
Jesse Luketa, listed fourth on the depth chart, is another one worth watching and he too could pass up Dimukeje. And while Dimukeje looked good vs. the Broncos (didn’t they all?), someone has got to go, and the third year EDGE rusher is likely the loser here thanks to the numbers and status game - a former sixth round pick vs. a former third round pick (Sanders) and a current second round pick (Ojulari).
Meanwhile, Kyle Soelle looked great on Friday, and he’s currently behind a pair of primary special teamers in Josh Woods and Zeke Turner. This means, although these two are another pair playing different positions, Soelle could end up getting the nod here over Dimukeje, and his emergence is one of my bold predictions for the week.
(Depth chart data provided by AZCardinals.com)