Top 3 Arizona Cardinals players who will outperform their 2023 fantasy football ranking
The Arizona Cardinals may not be a hotbed for fantasy football owners in 2023, but there are a few players who will play better than their ADP suggests.
By Sion Fawkes
The 2023 Arizona Cardinals aren’t the first team you think of when you’re looking to construct your big board for fantasy football. In fact, they are probably one of the last, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few players to keep an eye on and scoop up in the middle, or even the late rounds.
This is a football team full of sleepers in 2023, and the key is to land the right ones. Below, I have listed three players who could work wonders for your team, even if, in smaller to mid-sized leagues, they may go undrafted.
But don’t make the mistake in letting the following players grace the waiver wire. One of those listed won’t come close to getting undrafted, but the other two listed will, so do yourself a favor and spend your last pick on one of them if and when they are still available, as they will reward you at some point during the season.
For this piece, we will use the rankings offered by Fantasy Pros, that way there is consistency throughout. Ready to see which players in the desert should be on your shortlist? Keep reading.
3 Arizona Cardinals who will outperform their ADP
1 - James Conner, RB
Fantasy Pros has James Conner sitting as the 22nd ranked running back in fantasy football and the 66th ranked player on the board. But for two seasons in a row, Conner has been a focal point of the Arizona Cardinals offense, and the trend will continue this season with the team developing a run-first approach.
Conner is also in the thick of his prime and playing behind a revamped and improved offensive line, a recipe of success for the 28-year-old back. While you can expect the likes of Marlon Mack (if healthy) and/or Keaontay Ingram to cut into Conner’s carries, the bruiser will still lead the Cardinals backfield once more in 2023.
Look for at least another 750 yard season from the veteran back, and he will once again threaten double-digit touchdowns. If Conner stays healthy, then there is no telling what he can do in an offense geared around giving him the ball.