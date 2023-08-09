Top 3 Arizona Cardinals players who will outperform their 2023 fantasy football ranking
The Arizona Cardinals may not be a hotbed for fantasy football owners in 2023, but there are a few players who will play better than their ADP suggests.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Trey McBride, TE
Ranked 30th across all tight ends, Trey McBride is actually one of a pair of Arizona Cardinals tight ends sitting in the Top 32, with Zach Ertz being the other. But, with Ertz on the PUP and McBride having recently returned to practice, look for the young tight end to receive plenty of chances to outplay his overall ranking of 223.
Last season, the second year tight end showed he could be a playmaker in the passing game, especially after Ertz went down. This year, with a run-first offense in the desert, McBride will likely get a lot of looks underneath and in the red zone when the Cardinals need short-to-intermediate yards through the air, and that will rack up some serious fantasy points.
Even when Ertz returns, McBride should remain the TE1 since he fits better into Arizona’s long-term plans than the 32-year-old Ertz. If you are waiting until the final pick to snag another tight end, McBride should grace the shortlist.