Top 3 Arizona Cardinals players who will outperform their 2023 fantasy football ranking
The Arizona Cardinals may not be a hotbed for fantasy football owners in 2023, but there are a few players who will play better than their ADP suggests.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Greg Dortch, WR
Greg Dortch is ranked the 102nd best receiver in fantasy football, and is 282nd overall, per Fantasy Pros. But Dortch, who was given little to no opportunity to shine last season when Rondale Moore was in the lineup, shouldn’t have so much difficulty this season.
Once again, the fan favorite has been a star in training camp, and you can expect that, for this season, at least, Dortch’s success will more than carry over when the games count. When forced into the lineup last season, he did nothing but perform at a high level, and the same will hold true for 2023.
If you are playing in a PPR league, then Dortch would make for an outstanding late-round or final pick. And if you play in leagues comprising 16 or more teams, then Dorch should be on your big board. Barring injury, look for him to achieve a career best in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, setting the stage for an even more successful 2024 season.